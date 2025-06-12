Shiprocket and Fynd Join Forces to Revolutionize D2C Delivery

Shiprocket, an ecommerce powerhouse gearing up for its IPO, has strategically partnered with AI-native commerce platform Fynd to revolutionize last-mile delivery for more than 300 direct-to-consumer brands.

The alliance integrates Shiprocket's logistics provider services—ranging from courier selection to price comparison and order tracking—into Fynd's order management system, offering D2C brands a seamless fulfillment experience through Shiprocket's partners.

Focusing on enhancing delivery efficiency, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets, this partnership underscores the potential to automate logistics and optimize delivery within Fynd's expansive brand ecosystem.