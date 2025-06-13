Exposing Emissions: The Challenges of Cheating and Tampering in Car Pollution Controls

Modern car emission control systems significantly reduce pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. However, these systems are threatened by manufacturers' cheating and owner tampering, which could increase pollutants drastically.

New research highlights the global impact of these practices. For example, researchers in Spain found widespread tampering in diesel trucks, and the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal alone incurred billions in health costs in the EU. Defective or manipulated systems contribute significantly to pollution.

Solutions include improved detection of cheating and tampering, and transitioning to electric vehicles. As fossil-fuel cars will remain in use for decades, effective emission control is crucial to minimize health risks.