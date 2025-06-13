Garuda Aerospace Takes Flight with India's First Agri-Drone Indigenisation Facility

Garuda Aerospace has marked a significant milestone by launching India's first Agri-Drone Indigenisation facility near Chennai. Spanning 35,000 sq ft, the state-of-the-art site was inaugurated by Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan.

The facility is part of Garuda's larger initiative to enhance drone manufacturing, aligning with the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign on self-reliance. It will produce 7 subsystems and 33 parts crucial for advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

In collaboration with educational institutions and industry partners, Garuda also unveiled 300 Centres of Excellence across India. These aim to boost drone innovation, research, and skill development. A 'Train-the-Trainer' programme was also introduced to enhance drone operation skills.