Uncrewed Voyagers: Denmark's Maritime Guardian Angels

Denmark's armed forces have deployed uncrewed robotic sailboats, known as 'Voyagers,' in the Baltic and North Seas to enhance maritime surveillance. Built by Saildrone, these vessels are equipped with advanced sensors and can patrol autonomously. The trial aims to address rising maritime tensions and protect critical infrastructure.

Denmark has initiated a three-month operational trial featuring uncrewed robotic sailboats, termed 'Voyagers,' in the Baltic and North Seas. The vessels, powered by Saildrone technology, are designed to bolster maritime surveillance amid escalating regional tensions.

These advanced sea drones bear sensor suites of radar, infrared cameras, sonar, and acoustic monitoring, enabling extended autonomous patrol alongside traditional naval assets. Their introduction marks a strategic effort to counter maritime threats, including undersea sabotage, illegal fishing, and smuggling activities.

The initiative underscores Denmark's commitment to safeguarding critical undersea infrastructure, against the backdrop of geopolitical frictions and NATO's evolving maritime security strategies.

