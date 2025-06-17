Left Menu

Nvidia Set to Make Waves at Beijing Supply-Chain Expo

U.S. chip giant Nvidia is set to attend the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing for the first time in July. The company is a leader in AI-related chips but faces challenges in the Chinese market due to stringent U.S. export controls limiting access to advanced chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia, the U.S. chip behemoth, is poised to make its debut at a major supply-chain expo in Beijing this July, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The China International Supply Chain Expo, entering its third edition, will run from July 16 to 20 and is expected to host over 230 new participants, both local and international. Nvidia, a frontrunner in AI-related chip technology, is grappling with declining market share in China amid stringent U.S. export controls that restrict the nation's access to the advanced chips it produces.

The company's involvement in the expo marks a crucial opportunity to navigate the shifting dynamics of international trade and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

