Nvidia Set to Make Waves at Beijing Supply-Chain Expo

Nvidia, the U.S. chip behemoth, is poised to make its debut at a major supply-chain expo in Beijing this July, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The China International Supply Chain Expo, entering its third edition, will run from July 16 to 20 and is expected to host over 230 new participants, both local and international. Nvidia, a frontrunner in AI-related chip technology, is grappling with declining market share in China amid stringent U.S. export controls that restrict the nation's access to the advanced chips it produces.

The company's involvement in the expo marks a crucial opportunity to navigate the shifting dynamics of international trade and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)