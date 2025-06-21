Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Western Support in Weapon Production Push

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine's Western allies to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to boost Kyiv's weapon production. Ukraine is engaging with countries like Denmark and Germany to initiate agreements for exporting weapon production technologies and launch joint weapon production projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rallying support from Western allies, urging them to contribute 0.25% of their GDP towards enhancing Ukraine's weapon production capabilities.

In a strategic move to fortify its defense, Ukraine is also preparing to ink agreements aimed at exporting weapon production technologies this summer.

Zelenskiy's office revealed ongoing negotiations with nations like Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania, with the aim to commence joint weapon production initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

