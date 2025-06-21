Zelenskiy Calls for Western Support in Weapon Production Push

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rallying support from Western allies, urging them to contribute 0.25% of their GDP towards enhancing Ukraine's weapon production capabilities.

In a strategic move to fortify its defense, Ukraine is also preparing to ink agreements aimed at exporting weapon production technologies this summer.

Zelenskiy's office revealed ongoing negotiations with nations like Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania, with the aim to commence joint weapon production initiatives.

