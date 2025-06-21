Left Menu

Salvage Operation Unearths Billionaire's Sunken Superyacht 'Bayesian'

After 10 months underwater, the superyacht 'Bayesian', owned by late tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was salvaged near Sicily. It sank during a sudden storm, resulting in multiple fatalities. The yacht's recovery involves a detailed inspection to uncover the causes of the tragic incident.

Salvage experts successfully retrieved the sunken superyacht 'Bayesian' on Saturday, aiming to conduct a thorough inspection at a Sicilian port. This comes 10 months after the yacht tragically sank off Sicily's coast, killing British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter, and five others.

The extensive recovery effort involved the use of one of Europe's most powerful maritime cranes to lift the 56-meter yacht from a depth of 50 meters. The yacht, which suffered significant damage, is crucial to uncovering what led to the unfortunate sinking near the small port of Porticello.

This complex operation, led by TMC Marine, signals the start of investigations by Italian authorities. As theories about violent storm conditions are evaluated, experts hope the inspection will yield answers about the incident that shocked the maritime community.

