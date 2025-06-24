Left Menu

Maharashtra Embraces Paperless Governance

The Maharashtra cabinet has transitioned to a paperless system by distributing iPads to its ministers. Cabinet documents will now be shared digitally via email. Ministers were briefed on the device usage, and all past and present documents, including agendas and minutes, will be accessible online.

Updated: 24-06-2025 15:39 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a monumental step in embracing digitisation by going completely paperless with the distribution of iPads to all its ministers.

According to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, all cabinet-related documents, including agendas, notes, and minutes from prior meetings, will now be conveniently shared via email. These will be accessible directly through the iPads provided to the ministers.

The state's Information Technology Department conducted a comprehensive briefing for the ministers on the effective use of the iPads. Each minister was given login credentials, complete with passwords for both the devices and their official email accounts, allowing access to important presentations and records of past cabinet decisions.

