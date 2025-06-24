Maharashtra Embraces Paperless Governance

The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a monumental step in embracing digitisation by going completely paperless with the distribution of iPads to all its ministers.

According to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, all cabinet-related documents, including agendas, notes, and minutes from prior meetings, will now be conveniently shared via email. These will be accessible directly through the iPads provided to the ministers.

The state's Information Technology Department conducted a comprehensive briefing for the ministers on the effective use of the iPads. Each minister was given login credentials, complete with passwords for both the devices and their official email accounts, allowing access to important presentations and records of past cabinet decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)