Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Invites Nasscom to Invest in Andhra Pradesh's IT Sector

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met with Nasscom representatives, inviting them to invest in the state's IT and service sectors. He emphasized technology-driven services, including a data lake initiative. Nasscom showed interest in collaborating, particularly in the BFSI sector and introducing new technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:43 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu Invites Nasscom to Invest in Andhra Pradesh's IT Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to representatives from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to explore investment opportunities within the state. The meeting, held at Undavalli in Guntur district, emphasized the vast potential in the IT and services sectors.

Naidu highlighted the state's commitment to delivering technology-driven services to its citizens. A key feature of this initiative is the creation of a data lake, which treats each household as an individual unit with plans for wider application.

Nasscom expressed keen interest in collaborating with the state government, particularly in sectors like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). They are also eager to introduce innovative technologies to enhance the region's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025