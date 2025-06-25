N Chandrababu Naidu Invites Nasscom to Invest in Andhra Pradesh's IT Sector

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to representatives from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to explore investment opportunities within the state. The meeting, held at Undavalli in Guntur district, emphasized the vast potential in the IT and services sectors.

Naidu highlighted the state's commitment to delivering technology-driven services to its citizens. A key feature of this initiative is the creation of a data lake, which treats each household as an individual unit with plans for wider application.

Nasscom expressed keen interest in collaborating with the state government, particularly in sectors like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). They are also eager to introduce innovative technologies to enhance the region's development.

