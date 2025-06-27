Left Menu

AI Surge: Startups Leverage Technology for Growth

A Meta report reveals 70% of Indian startups are using AI for core operations, with sectors like healthcare and edtech leading in AI maturity. Startups are expanding into tier-2 and 3 cities and exploring international markets, especially the USA, UAE, and UK, for larger opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:35 IST
In a recent report, Meta disclosed that around 70% of Indian startups surveyed are now incorporating artificial intelligence into their core business functions. The Meta Emerging Businesses Report, compiled with insights from Alvarez & Marsal, highlights the transformative impact of AI across various sectors.

Among AI adopters, marketing has seen substantial benefits, with 87% reporting roughly a 30% reduction in cost per acquisition. The report identifies healthcare, edtech, and beauty as sectors leading in AI maturity, utilizing automation for enhanced customer service and analytics.

The survey also highlights a strategic shift towards tier-2 and 3 cities, reflecting a broader expansion strategy influenced by demand and digital access. Furthermore, 52% of startups are targeting international markets like the USA, UAE, and UK for further growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

