AI Surge: Startups Leverage Technology for Growth
A Meta report reveals 70% of Indian startups are using AI for core operations, with sectors like healthcare and edtech leading in AI maturity. Startups are expanding into tier-2 and 3 cities and exploring international markets, especially the USA, UAE, and UK, for larger opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a recent report, Meta disclosed that around 70% of Indian startups surveyed are now incorporating artificial intelligence into their core business functions. The Meta Emerging Businesses Report, compiled with insights from Alvarez & Marsal, highlights the transformative impact of AI across various sectors.
Among AI adopters, marketing has seen substantial benefits, with 87% reporting roughly a 30% reduction in cost per acquisition. The report identifies healthcare, edtech, and beauty as sectors leading in AI maturity, utilizing automation for enhanced customer service and analytics.
The survey also highlights a strategic shift towards tier-2 and 3 cities, reflecting a broader expansion strategy influenced by demand and digital access. Furthermore, 52% of startups are targeting international markets like the USA, UAE, and UK for further growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Global Business Expansion Drive
EU's Nuclear Expansion: A 241 Billion Euro Investment Challenge
Shein's Sustainability Challenge: Navigating Carbon Emissions and Market Expansion
Kim Jong Un's Push for Modern Warfare: A Look into North Korea's Military Expansion
Freshara Agro Exports: A Year of Robust Growth and Expansion