Cadbury-parent Mondelez calls for delay to EU deforestation law

Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez is urging a one-year delay in the implementation of the European Union's deforestation law, a senior company executive said. The company supports the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) in principle, Massimiliano Di Domenico, vice president of corporate and government affairs for Europe said, but urged policymakers to account for "on-the-ground realities."

Di Domenico was speaking at the European Parliament last week and later posted his comments on LinkedIn. In July last year, Reuters reported that Nestle, Mars Wrigley, and Ferrero backed the law in a joint paper, while urging Brussels to provide clearer guidance and support to help companies meet the compliance deadline.

The proposed law, which aims to end 10% of global deforestation fuelled by EU consumption, requires companies and traders importing soy, beef, cocoa, coffee and related products to prove their supply chains do not contribute to the destruction of the world's forests, or face hefty fines. Di Domenico said the cocoa sector is "under huge pressure" due to soaring prices, declining production, and digital infrastructure gaps in origin countries which could affect compliance and disrupt supply chains.

"That's why we are respectfully, transparently and responsibly calling for a 12-month delay — not to dilute ambition, but to enable practical, inclusive, and effective implementation," Di Domenico said in his post. The EU has already delayed its launch by a year to December 2025, following complaints from trading partners including Brazil and the U.S., and cut back reporting rules after industry criticism.

