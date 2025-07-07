Left Menu

Amaravati Quantum Valley: Pioneering India's Quantum Leap

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration to advance quantum technologies, aiming for a USD 1 billion investment by 2029. With global collaborations and strategic initiatives, the declaration envisions transforming Amaravati into a leading quantum hub, fostering research, innovation, and startup ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:59 IST
Amaravati Quantum Valley: Pioneering India's Quantum Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government's approval of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration marks a significant step in advancing quantum technologies. The ambitious initiative aims to position Amaravati as a global leader in quantum research and innovation, attracting substantial investments and partnerships.

The declaration emerged from discussions at the Quantum Valley Workshop in Vijayawada, emphasizing shared commitments and strategic priorities. Key objectives include building a vibrant innovation ecosystem, fostering talent development, and establishing international partnerships to create a globally competitive quantum hub in Amaravati.

With the Living Lab Infrastructure and QChipIN set to be established within a year, efforts focus on integrating quantum technologies across various sectors. Future plans include significant contributions from global tech giants like IBM, aiming to test over 1,000 quantum algorithms annually by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025