Veeda Lifesciences Invests in Mango Sciences for AI-Driven Clinical Trials Innovation
Veeda Lifesciences is investing in Mango Sciences to enhance its clinical trial services through AI technology. This partnership aims to improve patient recruitment and streamline processes, particularly in oncology, by leveraging Mango's Querent™ platform. This strategic move strengthens Veeda's position in the CRO sector.
Veeda Lifesciences, a leading contract research organization (CRO), has announced an investment in Boston-based healthcare AI firm Mango Sciences. The collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance clinical trial processes, enabling more efficient recruitment and globally representative patient selection via Mango's AI-driven Querent™ platform.
Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO of Veeda Clinical Research, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership in transforming Veeda into an AI-focused oncology drug development leader. The move aligns with increasing demands for diversity in clinical trials from regulators and pharmaceutical clients, positioning Veeda as a pioneer in the industry.
Integrating AI and advanced analytics with the Querent™ platform, Veeda seeks to elevate its operational efficiency, streamline processes, and ensure higher-quality outcomes by expanding access to non-Caucasian patient populations. The initiative supports Veeda's goal to maintain competitiveness and deliver enhanced services to global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical spheres.
