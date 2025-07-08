Veeda Lifesciences Invests in Mango Sciences for AI-Driven Clinical Trials Innovation

Veeda Lifesciences, a leading contract research organization (CRO), has announced an investment in Boston-based healthcare AI firm Mango Sciences. The collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance clinical trial processes, enabling more efficient recruitment and globally representative patient selection via Mango's AI-driven Querent™ platform.

Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO of Veeda Clinical Research, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership in transforming Veeda into an AI-focused oncology drug development leader. The move aligns with increasing demands for diversity in clinical trials from regulators and pharmaceutical clients, positioning Veeda as a pioneer in the industry.

Integrating AI and advanced analytics with the Querent™ platform, Veeda seeks to elevate its operational efficiency, streamline processes, and ensure higher-quality outcomes by expanding access to non-Caucasian patient populations. The initiative supports Veeda's goal to maintain competitiveness and deliver enhanced services to global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical spheres.

