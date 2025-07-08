Chanel Unveils Last Haute Couture Collection Before Creative Leadership Shift

Chanel's final haute couture collection under the current design studio made its debut this week at the Grand Palais in Paris, signaling an imminent transition as new creative director Matthieu Blazy prepares to step in come September.

Models showcased the collection in muted tones of ivory, beige, and brown with long-skirted dresses in soft tweeds, complemented by hints of sparkle and feather detailing. The contrast of a pale silvery blue dress paired with a yellow-toned bomber jacket added a unique twist to the lineup.

The venue, Salon d'Honneur, provided an intimate backdrop for the presentation, offering a nuanced deviation from the typical grand exhibitions. As brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Dior name new designers, the fashion industry is embracing change and evolution.