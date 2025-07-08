Left Menu

IIT Bombay and ICICI Forge Path for Biomedical Innovation

IIT Bombay teams up with ICICI Foundation to enhance its Biomedical Engineering and Technology Innovation Centre (BETIC) with a Rs 70 crore investment. This collaboration aims to revolutionize India's healthcare sector by fostering accessible and affordable home-grown innovations, crucial for the nation's unique healthcare challenges.

The prestigious IIT Bombay and ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth have solidified a partnership to expand the biomedical innovation sector at the technology institute. The collaboration aims to enhance the Biomedical Engineering and Technology Innovation Centre (BETIC) with a significant Rs 70 crore investment provided by ICICI Foundation.

This strategic alliance is a step forward in bridging industry and academia to propel innovations with tangible real-world impacts. According to IIT Bombay Director Prof Shireesh Kedare, the partnership with ICICI Foundation is set to revolutionize biomedical research and technology in India.

The alliance aims to address India's unique healthcare challenges by fostering home-grown solutions that are accessible, affordable, and scalable. The advanced facilities at BETIC will reduce dependency on imports and focus on cost-effective indigenous innovations, according to ICICI Bank Chairman Pradeep Kumar Sinha.

