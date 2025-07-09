Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Economic Shockwaves

President Donald Trump's decisions on tariffs have sent shockwaves through financial markets, creating widespread uncertainty. Key tariff impositions include 25% on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports as Trump demands action on fentanyl flow and illegal immigration.

Trump has also engaged in strategic pauses and deals, including a temporary reprieve for Mexico and Canada in exchange for border enforcement concessions. Notably, the administration continues to adjust tariffs, sparking economic upheaval notably affecting steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

Amidst legal hurdles, Trump pushes for aggressive tariff rates, temporarily slashing duties with China and rearranging export agreements with the UK, while forecasting potential levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals as his policy impact ripples across global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)