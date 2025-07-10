Wall Street Soars as Nvidia Hits $4 Trillion Milestone

Wall Street witnessed a robust close on Wednesday, with significant gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, inspired by Nvidia's extraordinary achievement of reaching a $4 trillion market valuation, albeit briefly. The Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes also fueled optimism, hinting at potential interest rate cuts, despite ongoing inflation pressures from Trump's tariffs.

Nvidia has become the world's first company to achieve a $4 trillion valuation, underlining its standing as a leading stock amid the booming demand for artificial intelligence technologies. The chip company's shares rose by 1.8%, ending with a market cap of approximately $3.97 trillion, despite concerns over tariff-induced inflation pressures that have caused the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes.

In addition to Nvidia's milestone, other big-name companies like Microsoft and Amazon boosted the market. Microsoft's shares increased by 1.4%, while Amazon's went up by 1.5%. Investors appear to be gravitating towards megacap companies as a form of investment stability, even amid the persistent trade uncertainties with Trump's tariff policies.