Wall Street Soars as Nvidia Hits $4 Trillion Milestone

Wall Street indexes closed higher, fueled by Nvidia's brief $4 trillion valuation and hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Despite tariff concerns, Nvidia's remarkable achievement signaled strong investor confidence in AI technologies. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted gains, reflecting steady investor sentiment amidst the geopolitical trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a robust close on Wednesday, with significant gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, inspired by Nvidia's extraordinary achievement of reaching a $4 trillion market valuation, albeit briefly. The Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes also fueled optimism, hinting at potential interest rate cuts, despite ongoing inflation pressures from Trump's tariffs.

Nvidia has become the world's first company to achieve a $4 trillion valuation, underlining its standing as a leading stock amid the booming demand for artificial intelligence technologies. The chip company's shares rose by 1.8%, ending with a market cap of approximately $3.97 trillion, despite concerns over tariff-induced inflation pressures that have caused the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes.

In addition to Nvidia's milestone, other big-name companies like Microsoft and Amazon boosted the market. Microsoft's shares increased by 1.4%, while Amazon's went up by 1.5%. Investors appear to be gravitating towards megacap companies as a form of investment stability, even amid the persistent trade uncertainties with Trump's tariff policies.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

