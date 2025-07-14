Left Menu

Ola Electric's Q1 Surge: From EBIDTA Positivity to Gen 3 Dominance

Ola Electric reported a 35.5% increase in revenue for the April-June quarter, reaching Rs 828 crore. Delivering 68,192 vehicles, the company also became EBITDA positive in June. Amidst robust product traction and the rollout of Gen 3 scooters, Ola aims to maximize its production capacity by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust performance, Ola Electric has reported a 35.5% growth in its revenue, reaching Rs 828 crore for the first quarter of FY26, a clear increase from Rs 611 crore in the previous quarter.

This Bengaluru-based firm witnessed a 32.7% rise in vehicle deliveries, with 68,192 units, indicating strong market traction and improved financial health as it turned EBITDA positive in June, buoyed by its vertical integration strategy.

Looking forward, Ola Electric plans for an aggressive scale-up, with revenue projections between Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,700 crore for the fiscal year, anticipating enhanced margins driven by cost optimization and strategic product rollouts, particularly with the Gen 3 scooters accounting for 80% of sales and their rare earth-free motor technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

