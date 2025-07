Nvidia Secures US Approval to Sell AI Chips to China Amidst Trade Tensions

Nvidia has received approval from the Trump administration to sell its advanced H20 computer chips, designed for artificial intelligence, to China. This announcement was communicated via a company blog post and during CEO Jensen Huang's appearance on China's state-run CGTN network.

Huang emphasized the importance of American companies competing in the dynamic Chinese market. He is currently in Beijing to attend a supply chain conference, where he met with Chinese officials, including Ren Hongbin. Nvidia, benefiting greatly from AI's rise, has faced export restrictions amidst US-China trade tensions.

US authorities, concerned over military applications, tightened controls on exporting advanced technology to China. This has led to lobbying efforts to reverse Nvidia's output restrictions, which they argue, harm US competition while potentially driving other nations towards Chinese AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)