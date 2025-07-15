Nvidia's AI Chip Rush: Resuming Sales Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Chinese companies are racing to snap up Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chips as the tech giant seeks to restart sales in mainland China. The move comes shortly after Nvidia's CEO met with U.S. President Donald Trump, with the company anticipating crucial licenses from the U.S. government to proceed.

Amid easing tensions between Washington and Beijing, Nvidia has initiated the necessary applications to the U.S. authorities for resuming its GPU sales, hoping to gain approval soon. The U.S. administration has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, allowing the company to start deliveries swiftly.

This development follows the former U.S. export curbs designed to prevent advanced AI chips from reaching China, citing national security concerns. Nvidia, whose CEO also plans a Beijing visit, underscores China's significance in its growth strategy despite an uncertain geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)