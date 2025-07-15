Left Menu

Nvidia's AI Chip Rush: Resuming Sales Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Chinese firms are eager to buy Nvidia's H20 AI chips as Nvidia plans to resume sales in China. The move follows Nvidia's CEO meeting U.S. President Trump and amid easing tensions. Nvidia, affected by U.S. export curbs, has filed applications with the U.S. government expecting prompt licenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:21 IST
Nvidia's AI Chip Rush: Resuming Sales Amid U.S.-China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese companies are racing to snap up Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chips as the tech giant seeks to restart sales in mainland China. The move comes shortly after Nvidia's CEO met with U.S. President Donald Trump, with the company anticipating crucial licenses from the U.S. government to proceed.

Amid easing tensions between Washington and Beijing, Nvidia has initiated the necessary applications to the U.S. authorities for resuming its GPU sales, hoping to gain approval soon. The U.S. administration has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, allowing the company to start deliveries swiftly.

This development follows the former U.S. export curbs designed to prevent advanced AI chips from reaching China, citing national security concerns. Nvidia, whose CEO also plans a Beijing visit, underscores China's significance in its growth strategy despite an uncertain geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025