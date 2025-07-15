Dixon Technologies Joins Forces with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Manufacturing in India
Dixon Technologies partners with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd in a prospective joint venture aimed at producing precision components for electronics in India. Dixon will hold a 74% stake. The collaboration promises to support the Make in India initiative by localizing key components.
In a strategic move to bolster domestic manufacturing, Dixon Technologies has announced its collaboration with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd. This alliance is set to form a joint venture focusing on the production and supply of precision components for electronics.
With a significant financial commitment, Dixon has engaged in the Rs 22,919 crore incentive-based Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, holding 74% stake in the joint venture. This endeavor underscores Dixon's dedication to supporting India's Make in India initiative.
The joint venture aims to manufacture components for laptops, mobiles, IoT, and automotive sectors in India, subject to regulatory approvals. Dixon's Vice Chairman, Atul B Lall, expressed optimism, highlighting the collaboration's role in localizing components and enhancing backward integration.
