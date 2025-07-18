Left Menu

Nvidia CEO Engages in Strategic Talks to Expand AI Presence in China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, discussing Nvidia's role in providing innovative AI solutions to China. Despite U.S. export controls, Nvidia plans to deepen collaborations with Chinese firms. The company is also creating a new chip designed to comply with U.S. regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:32 IST
Nvidia CEO Engages in Strategic Talks to Expand AI Presence in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang held strategic discussions with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, focusing on Nvidia's intention to enhance AI offerings for Chinese consumers. The meeting signals Nvidia's commitment to maintaining a strong presence in China amid ongoing U.S.-China trade dynamics.

Huang emphasized the necessity of collaborating with local tech giants such as Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent, lauding their AI advancements as pivotal to revolutionizing supply chains globally. However, Nvidia's efforts face challenges due to U.S. export controls on high-tech goods, which recently impacted their H20 AI chips.

Nvidia announced the development of a new RTX Pro GPU tailored for the Chinese market and compliant with export restrictions. Huang's visit underscores the crucial economic interplay between the U.S. tech sector and China, with Nvidia strategically navigating international regulatory landscapes to bolster its global AI footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025