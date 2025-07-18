Nvidia CEO Engages in Strategic Talks to Expand AI Presence in China

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang held strategic discussions with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, focusing on Nvidia's intention to enhance AI offerings for Chinese consumers. The meeting signals Nvidia's commitment to maintaining a strong presence in China amid ongoing U.S.-China trade dynamics.

Huang emphasized the necessity of collaborating with local tech giants such as Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent, lauding their AI advancements as pivotal to revolutionizing supply chains globally. However, Nvidia's efforts face challenges due to U.S. export controls on high-tech goods, which recently impacted their H20 AI chips.

Nvidia announced the development of a new RTX Pro GPU tailored for the Chinese market and compliant with export restrictions. Huang's visit underscores the crucial economic interplay between the U.S. tech sector and China, with Nvidia strategically navigating international regulatory landscapes to bolster its global AI footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)