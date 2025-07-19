India's Electronics Export Boost: A Rising Semiconductor Powerhouse

India's electronics exports have achieved unprecedented heights, surpassing USD 40 billion, an eight-fold increase over 11 years, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. This remarkable growth is spearheading India's journey toward becoming a leading name in the global semiconductor industry.

During the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, Vaishnaw spotlighted the domestic electronics production's impressive six-fold increase. Additionally, he shared updates on India's first bullet train project, projected to commence operations by late 2027.

The minister emphasised the keen focus on semiconductor manufacturing, forecasting the production of the first commercial-scale Made in India semiconductor chip within the year. This development aligns with India's strategic stride to rank among the top five semiconductor producers worldwide, driven by advancements in capital equipment and materials technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)