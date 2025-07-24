China's Premier Li Qiang to Inaugurate World AI Conference
China's Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to attend and deliver the opening speech at the World AI Conference in Shanghai. The event signifies China's ongoing commitment to advancing artificial intelligence technology. The premier's participation highlights the importance of global cooperation in technological innovation.
China's Premier Li Qiang is set to make a significant appearance at the World AI Conference in Shanghai this Saturday, as announced by the foreign ministry on Thursday.
Li will take the stage to deliver the highly anticipated opening speech, arguably the keynote moment of the event.
This conference underscores China's dedication to the development and expansion of artificial intelligence, marking a strategic intent to cement its leadership in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
