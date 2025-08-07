U.S. Treasury Targets Cartel del Noreste with Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Wednesday, targeting assets of individuals connected to the Mexico-based Cartel del Noreste. Among those sanctioned is popular hip-hop artist El Makabelico, who has millions of followers on social media platforms.

Treasury officials revealed that El Makabelico's concerts and events are utilized for money laundering activities that benefit the cartel. In response, YouTube has terminated channels associated with the artist following the Treasury's announcement.

DEL Records, the label associated with El Makabelico, has not responded to the sanctions. Washington emphasized the cartel's involvement in drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering along the U.S.-Mexico border.

(With inputs from agencies.)