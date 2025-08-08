AI Revolutionizes Real Estate: A New Era in Homebuyer Profiling

The infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) into real estate is redefining customer profiling. By examining data from 2020 to 2024, ANAROCK showcases shifts in buyer demographics and preferences, particularly a rise in demand for properties in higher budget segments, and an aging homebuyer profile.

The industry, traditionally reliant on intuition, is now witnessing a pivot to data-driven strategies. AI has demonstrated the ability to enhance customer behavior insights and optimize sales tactics, thereby increasing conversion rates. ANAROCK's AI tool, ASTRA, provides valuable consumer behavior data, allowing for precise targeting and more efficient sales processes.

With AI, the real estate sector sees improvements in lead conversion and customer interaction. The rise of AI-based predictive analytics and chatbots is transforming how market forecasting, property valuations, and personalized customer interactions unfold, marking an era of technological transformation in real estate brokering.

