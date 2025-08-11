Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes AI Future with Sovereign AI Fund Initiative

Indonesia is pursuing a 'sovereign AI fund' to establish itself as a regional AI hub. The government is releasing a national AI roadmap to attract investment and position itself in the global AI and chip-making industry. Challenges include talent shortages and uneven infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:40 IST
Indonesia Eyes AI Future with Sovereign AI Fund Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a bid to position itself as a regional powerhouse for artificial intelligence, Indonesia has unveiled plans for a 'sovereign AI fund,' according to a government document. This move, part of Southeast Asia's largest economy's new national AI roadmap, aims to lure foreign investments and compete in the global tech race.

With neighboring Malaysia already securing substantial investments, Indonesia's strategy includes a 179-page white paper that proposes the fund be managed by Danantara Indonesia, its newly formed sovereign wealth fund. The paper hints at a 2027-2029 timeline to establish the fund through a public-private partnership model, though specific financial details remain unspecified.

Signed by industry players such as Huawei and GoTo, the roadmap outlines Indonesia's AI readiness and strategizes policy directions until 2030. While challenges include talent deficits and infrastructure hurdles, tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft are investing in Indonesia's burgeoning AI sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025