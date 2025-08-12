Odisha's Leap Forward: Semiconductor Units to Boost Growth

The Union Cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of two semiconductor units in Odisha, a move expected to catapult the state's growth in the technology sector. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their roles in securing this vital approval.

The Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJD), which had earlier launched the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023, commended the decision, highlighting Odisha's proactive steps in advancing the semiconductor sector ahead of other states. BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra indicated optimism about the state's ability to develop the necessary supporting ecosystem within the timeline.

This decision is set against the backdrop of Odisha's broader ambitions in fostering high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor units, supported by US chip major Intel and other international collaborations, will mark significant investments, strengthen employment opportunities, and contribute to the national mission of technological self-sufficiency under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

