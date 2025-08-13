Left Menu

NX Group Gears Up for SEMICON India 2025: Boosting Semiconductor Logistics

The NX Group will be exhibiting at SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi, focusing on advancing semiconductor logistics. This marks their second consecutive year of participation, highlighting end-to-end logistics solutions. The exhibition is a key event in South Asia's semiconductor industry, featuring global manufacturers and suppliers.

Updated: 13-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:31 IST
NX Group Gears Up for SEMICON India 2025: Boosting Semiconductor Logistics
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bid to solidify its involvement in the semiconductor industry, NX Group returns to SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi. The event, spanning from September 2 to 4, serves as a crucial platform for the group to showcase its comprehensive logistics solutions tailored to the burgeoning Indian semiconductor sector.

As part of the global electronics arena, SEMICON India 2025 draws key industry players, offering a premier stage to highlight advancements in technology and logistics. The NX Group, known for its robust infrastructure, is positioned to cater to the complex requirements of semiconductor logistics, supporting both domestic and international firms.

By participating in the exhibition for the second year in a row, NX Group is set to fortify relationships with clients and establish new partnerships while underpinning India's aspiration to become a global semiconductor hub. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 1066 to explore NX Group's extensive logistics services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

