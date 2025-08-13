India's Semiconductor Strategy: A Leadership Leap

The India Cellular and Electronics Association has established a Semiconductor Leadership Forum, led by Tata Electronics CEO and MD Randhir Thakur, to advance India's semiconductor strategy. This initiative is expected to reinforce India's position in the semiconductor industry at the global level.

The forum will concentrate on building India's capabilities in manufacturing, talent development, and innovation within the semiconductor sector. The overarching goal is to integrate national objectives with global market opportunities.

The forum, seen as a milestone in India's semiconductor ambitions, is part of a broader effort involving policy support and strategic investments designed to make India a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain. This collective endeavor is marked by strong industry collaboration and is geared towards making India's semiconductor infrastructure indispensable on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)