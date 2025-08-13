Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Strategy: A Leadership Leap

The India Cellular and Electronics Association has launched a Semiconductor Leadership Forum, led by Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur. The forum aims to enhance India's semiconductor strategy, focusing on manufacturing, talent, and innovation, while aligning national goals with global opportunities to position India strategically in the global supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:59 IST
India's Semiconductor Strategy: A Leadership Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Cellular and Electronics Association has established a Semiconductor Leadership Forum, led by Tata Electronics CEO and MD Randhir Thakur, to advance India's semiconductor strategy. This initiative is expected to reinforce India's position in the semiconductor industry at the global level.

The forum will concentrate on building India's capabilities in manufacturing, talent development, and innovation within the semiconductor sector. The overarching goal is to integrate national objectives with global market opportunities.

The forum, seen as a milestone in India's semiconductor ambitions, is part of a broader effort involving policy support and strategic investments designed to make India a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain. This collective endeavor is marked by strong industry collaboration and is geared towards making India's semiconductor infrastructure indispensable on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025