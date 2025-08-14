Left Menu

Zelenskiy Secures $1.5 Billion for U.S. Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a secured $1.5 billion from European allies for U.S. weapons, strengthening Ukraine's defense. The funds, part of the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, include contributions from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Germany, each pledging significant amounts.

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed Kyiv's success in securing $1.5 billion from European allies for the purchase of U.S. weapons. The effort is part of a broader initiative to strengthen national security.

The financing comes through the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, allowing NATO members to coordinate their support for Ukraine with American-made weaponry. Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of this mechanism in enhancing the country's defense strategies against potential threats.

Specifically, the Netherlands has earmarked $500 million, with Denmark, Norway, and Sweden collectively committing another $500 million, along with an equivalent pledge from Germany. This coordinated support underscores the solidarity of European allies with Ukraine.

