BSNL Launches 4G Services in Delhi with Advanced Network Solutions
BSNL has introduced 4G services in Delhi through a soft launch, utilizing a partner's network to ensure coverage. This allows new customers immediate access to 4G on compatible devices. BSNL continues to expand its infrastructure, investing heavily in telecom gear and network improvements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned telecommunications giant BSNL has launched its 4G services in New Delhi through an innovative partnership approach.
The service, accessible to new customers, leverages a partner's network to provide widespread radio coverage for 4G-compatible devices. This strategy is part of BSNL's broader rollout plan.
BSNL is committed to expanding its infrastructure with substantial investments and partnerships, aiming to enhance telecom services across India.
