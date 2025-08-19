Left Menu

Massive Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine

In one of the largest attacks this month, Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles at Ukraine overnight. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 230 drones and six missiles, while the strikes impacted 16 locations with four missiles and 40 drones causing significant concerns over regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air force reported on Tuesday that Russia launched a massive attack overnight involving 270 drones and 10 missiles—a significant escalation in hostilities this month.

The Ukrainian defense successfully intercepted 230 of the drones and six of the missiles. Nonetheless, the strikes caused damage at 16 different locations.

This attack highlights ongoing tensions and raises questions about the security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

