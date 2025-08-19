Massive Drone and Missile Assault on Ukraine
In one of the largest attacks this month, Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles at Ukraine overnight. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 230 drones and six missiles, while the strikes impacted 16 locations with four missiles and 40 drones causing significant concerns over regional security.
Ukraine's air force reported on Tuesday that Russia launched a massive attack overnight involving 270 drones and 10 missiles—a significant escalation in hostilities this month.
The Ukrainian defense successfully intercepted 230 of the drones and six of the missiles. Nonetheless, the strikes caused damage at 16 different locations.
This attack highlights ongoing tensions and raises questions about the security and stability in the region.
