AI's Promise: A Future of Abundance or Economic Disruption?

Artificial Intelligence is shaping up as the defining technology of our era, promising to revolutionize sectors and bring material abundance. Yet, as discussions about its role in our future persist, the question of equitable distribution of its benefits remains contentious.

While some foresee a future enriched by AI-solving pressing issues, this optimism is tempered by concerns that without proper distribution mechanisms, such abundance may not be realized by all. Australia's food economy exemplifies this tension, as it grapples with both excessive food waste and significant food insecurity.

Amid calls for implementing a universal basic income or universal basic services, these debates underscore the need for systems adaptable to technological disruptions. Observers suggest that AI alone won't bring utopia; rather, society must proactively ensure that technology serves all equitably.

(With inputs from agencies.)