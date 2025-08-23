Trump's Renewed Threats: Sanctions Loom Over Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his warning of potential sanctions on Russia if progress towards peace in Ukraine stalls, expressing dissatisfaction with Moscow following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump cited a recent Russian strike on an American factory in Ukraine, indicating his discontent with the ongoing conflict, a sentiment shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who seeks a meeting with Putin.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that an agenda for such discussions remains unprepared, as Zelenskiy contends that Russia is delaying the peace process and calls for robust security guarantees akin to NATO's Article 5.

