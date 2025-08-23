China Targets Pricing Fairness in E-Commerce

China is taking steps to address concerns over internet platform pricing, with new draft rules released on Saturday targeting alleged unfair or misleading practices. The proposed regulations aim to ensure transparency and fairness in pricing, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The guidelines dictate that platform operators and merchants must agree on pricing through standardized methods such as contracts and orders. They must also follow clear pricing regulations and notify the public of fee changes to enhance oversight.

Concerns from merchants about price manipulation and consumer complaints about misleading pricing have prompted these measures. Notably, Alibaba faced a significant $2.75 billion fine in 2021 for anti-monopoly violations. Stakeholders can provide feedback on the draft rules over the next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)