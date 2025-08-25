China's Grand Military Parade: The Power Beyond the 'Bling'

China is set to stage its largest-ever military parade in Beijing, spotlighting not just advanced armaments but essential technology for warfare. The spectacle will feature hypersonic missiles, advanced radars, and new battlefield sensors, all in a bid to showcase and intimidate potential rivals.

Despite the dazzling display of military might, security experts remain skeptical about China's ability to effectively coordinate its military assets in an actual conflict. The parade unfolds amid rising regional tensions, especially regarding Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Analysts suggest that while China seeks to project its strength, the challenge lies in proving its operational capability in warfare. As the world watches, questions persist about the unified functionality of its defense systems in a real-world conflict.

