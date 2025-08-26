India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration
Industry Body IndiaTech convened a closed-door roundtable in New Delhi to address the growing threats to India's critical information infrastructure. The forum discussed building a stronger national cybersecurity ecosystem, securing digital supply chains, and enhancing cooperation between public and private sectors, culminating in the adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration on Secure and Trusted Digital Infrastructure'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to the increasing threat of cyberattacks on key sectors, Industry Body IndiaTech organized a roundtable in New Delhi for government, industry, and policy representatives.
The forum explored strategies for bolstering cybersecurity across essential sectors, leading to the 'Delhi Declaration on Secure and Trusted Digital Infrastructure', promoting transparency and collaboration.
Leaders emphasized the need for enhanced regulatory frameworks, better digital supply chains, and technological self-reliance, with cybersecurity seen as central to India's economic and national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab BJP hails Haryana's promise of jobs to '84 riots victims' kin
Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism
Elliott Investment's Amber Emerges as Top Bidder in Citgo Auction
John Abraham Speaks on Politics, Religion, and Patriotic Cinema
Elliott Investment's Bid Gains Edge in Citgo Shares Auction