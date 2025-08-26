India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

In response to the increasing threat of cyberattacks on key sectors, Industry Body IndiaTech organized a roundtable in New Delhi for government, industry, and policy representatives.

The forum explored strategies for bolstering cybersecurity across essential sectors, leading to the 'Delhi Declaration on Secure and Trusted Digital Infrastructure', promoting transparency and collaboration.

Leaders emphasized the need for enhanced regulatory frameworks, better digital supply chains, and technological self-reliance, with cybersecurity seen as central to India's economic and national security.

