Rocket Relaunches and Satellite Expansions: A Science News Brief

Firefly Aerospace has secured clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume its Alpha rocket launches. The company faced a setback in April when a technical issue caused a failure. This development has positively influenced Firefly's stock market presence, with shares rising by nearly 5% in extended trading.

In other science news, Amazon has expressed intentions to roll out its Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam. This initiative was confirmed by Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology following discussions in Hanoi between Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long and Gonzalo de Dios, Amazon's Global Licensing and Project Kuiper leader.

These developments highlight significant progress in space technology and satellite communications, with implications for the aerospace and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)