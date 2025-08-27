Left Menu

Cyber Quest 2025: Revolutionizing National Defence Through Tech

The Indian Army's 'Cyber Quest 2025', to be held in Delhi, aims to promote indigenous innovations in quantum machine learning and strengthen national security by tackling real defence and cybersecurity threats. The event will include challenges in AI, machine learning, and quantum computing aimed at developing prototype solutions.

Updated: 27-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:24 IST
In a significant move to bolster national security, the Indian Army is set to host 'Cyber Quest 2025' in Delhi next month. This event aims to foster indigenous innovations in quantum machine learning, driving forward defence technology infrastructure in collaboration with IIT-Madras and other key partners.

As part of the Indian Army's 'Decade of Transformation', the initiative emphasizes the development of high-tech solutions to contemporary defence challenges. Tracks include a 'Bug Hunting Challenge' and a 'Datathon', focusing on cybersecurity and data-centric solutions, respectively, to uncover vulnerabilities and advance national security frameworks.

The event will unite innovators from academia, industry, and government, showcasing challenges like drone flight anomaly detection and quantum-enhanced malware identification. Winners will be rewarded and recognized for their contributions by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, accentuating their role as digital defenders of the nation.

