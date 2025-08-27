Cyber Quest 2025: Revolutionizing National Defence Through Tech
The Indian Army's 'Cyber Quest 2025', to be held in Delhi, aims to promote indigenous innovations in quantum machine learning and strengthen national security by tackling real defence and cybersecurity threats. The event will include challenges in AI, machine learning, and quantum computing aimed at developing prototype solutions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster national security, the Indian Army is set to host 'Cyber Quest 2025' in Delhi next month. This event aims to foster indigenous innovations in quantum machine learning, driving forward defence technology infrastructure in collaboration with IIT-Madras and other key partners.
As part of the Indian Army's 'Decade of Transformation', the initiative emphasizes the development of high-tech solutions to contemporary defence challenges. Tracks include a 'Bug Hunting Challenge' and a 'Datathon', focusing on cybersecurity and data-centric solutions, respectively, to uncover vulnerabilities and advance national security frameworks.
The event will unite innovators from academia, industry, and government, showcasing challenges like drone flight anomaly detection and quantum-enhanced malware identification. Winners will be rewarded and recognized for their contributions by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, accentuating their role as digital defenders of the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's National Security Evolution: The Dawn of a New Era
Revolution Wind Suspended: A Renewable Setback Amid National Security Claims
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration
Agentic AI in Cybersecurity: Transforming Defense While Expanding New Risks
Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drives