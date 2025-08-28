Left Menu

Kremlin Refutes NYT Drone Surveillance Allegations

The Kremlin dismissed a New York Times report alleging Russian surveillance drones over military supply routes in eastern Germany. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov challenged the report's credibility, suggesting Germany would have noticed. The White House and Pentagon have yet to comment.

On Thursday, the Kremlin dismissed a New York Times report alleging that Russia or its proxies were operating surveillance drones over military supply routes in eastern Germany. The reported drone activity was intended to monitor routes used by the United States and its allies, according to U.S. and other Western officials.

During a press briefing, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the claims, stating that the report seemed implausible. He argued that Germans monitoring their airspace would have noticed such operations, implying that the report is likely another instance of media misinformation.

The White House and the Pentagon have not provided immediate responses to inquiries regarding the report, leaving the situation unresolved for the time being.

