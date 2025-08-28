Apple Criticizes UK's Competition Plans in Mobile OS Market

Apple has voiced strong objections to the UK's proposed competition plans for the mobile operating system market, cautioning that such measures could disadvantage users and stifle advancements. The tech giant's remarks come as Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) considers conferring strategic market status upon Apple and Google, a move that would permit the regulator to enforce behavioral rules aimed at promoting fair competition.

The company expressed concerns that the potential designation would undermine user privacy and security protections, and compel Apple to share its technology freely with foreign competitors. An Apple spokesperson criticized the UK's approach, comparing it unfavorably to EU-style regulations and highlighting a reliance on limited developer feedback and survey data by the CMA.

The CMA plans to finalize its decision by October. In contrast to the EU model, Britain's regulatory strategy offers more flexibility in addressing digital market issues. In response, the CMA stated that fostering greater competition on mobile platforms can coexist with maintaining privacy, security, and intellectual property safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)