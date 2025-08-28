Left Menu

Apple Criticizes UK's Competition Plans in Mobile OS Market

Apple has raised concerns about the UK's proposed plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market, arguing these could harm users, limit innovation, and force technology sharing. These comments come as the UK's competition regulator considers designating Apple and Google with strategic market status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:56 IST
Apple Criticizes UK's Competition Plans in Mobile OS Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has voiced strong objections to the UK's proposed competition plans for the mobile operating system market, cautioning that such measures could disadvantage users and stifle advancements. The tech giant's remarks come as Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) considers conferring strategic market status upon Apple and Google, a move that would permit the regulator to enforce behavioral rules aimed at promoting fair competition.

The company expressed concerns that the potential designation would undermine user privacy and security protections, and compel Apple to share its technology freely with foreign competitors. An Apple spokesperson criticized the UK's approach, comparing it unfavorably to EU-style regulations and highlighting a reliance on limited developer feedback and survey data by the CMA.

The CMA plans to finalize its decision by October. In contrast to the EU model, Britain's regulatory strategy offers more flexibility in addressing digital market issues. In response, the CMA stated that fostering greater competition on mobile platforms can coexist with maintaining privacy, security, and intellectual property safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAW's Pivotal Win in Kentucky Sparks New Hope for Southern Unionization

UAW's Pivotal Win in Kentucky Sparks New Hope for Southern Unionization

 Global
2
India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs

 India
3
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Five Lives in Dakshina Kannada

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Five Lives in Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark

Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025