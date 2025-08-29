BVK Group Transforms with 100% Acquisition of GKD Joint Venture

In a significant corporate shift, BVK Group has completed the acquisition of its joint venture with GKD Group, a partnership that has been at the forefront of industrial woven mesh solutions since 2011. This strategic transition concludes their collaborative efforts, now placing full control under WMW Industries Ltd, poised to become India's largest provider in this sector.

After a decade of shared operations blending German engineering with Indian manufacturing, the demerger positions BVK Group for independent scalability and growth. Mr. Harsh Khaitan, Director of BVK Group, emphasized readiness to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, invest in technology, and expand their customer base both domestically and globally.

The company aims to bolster its presence with sustainability-focused innovations across various industrial sectors. A new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, slated for 2025, will further cement WMW Industries' commitment to delivering advanced, customized woven mesh solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)