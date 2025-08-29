Left Menu

BVK Group Transforms with 100% Acquisition of GKD Joint Venture

BVK Group acquires full equity in its joint venture with GKD, operating as WMW Industries Ltd, India's largest integrated woven mesh solutions provider. The transition marks a strategic move towards independent growth and global expansion, supported by new sustainable innovations and a major manufacturing facility launch by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:41 IST
In a significant corporate shift, BVK Group has completed the acquisition of its joint venture with GKD Group, a partnership that has been at the forefront of industrial woven mesh solutions since 2011. This strategic transition concludes their collaborative efforts, now placing full control under WMW Industries Ltd, poised to become India's largest provider in this sector.

After a decade of shared operations blending German engineering with Indian manufacturing, the demerger positions BVK Group for independent scalability and growth. Mr. Harsh Khaitan, Director of BVK Group, emphasized readiness to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, invest in technology, and expand their customer base both domestically and globally.

The company aims to bolster its presence with sustainability-focused innovations across various industrial sectors. A new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, slated for 2025, will further cement WMW Industries' commitment to delivering advanced, customized woven mesh solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the market.

