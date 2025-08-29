Reliance Intelligence: Pioneering AI for Every Indian
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, focused on developing large-scale AI infrastructure in India. It aims to provide AI services nationwide, supported by gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers powered by green energy, and aims to foster global partnerships and local AI talent.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, unveiled a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, at the company's annual general meeting. This strategic move aims to establish vast AI infrastructure across India to deliver artificial intelligence solutions accessible to all.
Reliance Intelligence will construct gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers, employing green energy to facilitate national-scale AI training and inference. Reflecting on Reliance's past achievements with digital services, Ambani expects AI to become another mainstay engine for growth.
With a mission to enhance AI capabilities, form global partnerships, and support local talent, Reliance Intelligence is set to spearhead AI solutions in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture, while maintaining its cost-effectiveness and reliability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
