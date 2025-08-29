Left Menu

Reliance Intelligence: Pioneering AI for Every Indian

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, focused on developing large-scale AI infrastructure in India. It aims to provide AI services nationwide, supported by gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers powered by green energy, and aims to foster global partnerships and local AI talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:16 IST
Reliance Intelligence: Pioneering AI for Every Indian
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, unveiled a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, at the company's annual general meeting. This strategic move aims to establish vast AI infrastructure across India to deliver artificial intelligence solutions accessible to all.

Reliance Intelligence will construct gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers, employing green energy to facilitate national-scale AI training and inference. Reflecting on Reliance's past achievements with digital services, Ambani expects AI to become another mainstay engine for growth.

With a mission to enhance AI capabilities, form global partnerships, and support local talent, Reliance Intelligence is set to spearhead AI solutions in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture, while maintaining its cost-effectiveness and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

 Global
2
Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

 India
3
Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

 India
4
GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025