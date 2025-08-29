Transition at HSBC: Leadership Shifts Amid U.S. Restructuring

In a surprising leadership shift, HSBC's U.S. CEO Lisa McGeough has resigned just months after her appointment, the bank announced.

Jason Henderson, a seasoned HSBC executive, steps in as interim head amid the search for a permanent successor. McGeough's departure is reportedly to "pursue new opportunities," according to a regulatory filing. Her exit comes as CEO Georges Elhedery implements sweeping leadership changes.

This transition occurs as HSBC navigates strategic adjustments in its U.S. operations. Having exited most consumer operations and shuttered its business banking, the bank emphasizes its commitment to the U.S. market, a statement underscores. With nearly two decades at HSBC, Henderson is poised to steer operations during this pivotal moment.

