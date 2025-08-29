Jio's Smartglass Revolution: Entering the AI Wearable Market with JioFrames

In a bold move, digital firm Jio has entered the smartglass market with the unveiling of JioFrames, a device designed for hands-free communication, music, and video recording. This AI-assisted wearable supports multiple Indian languages, aiming to revolutionize how India's populace communicates and accesses information.

Speaking at the annual general meeting, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani emphasized the vision to create a wearable ecosystem tailored for India. The JioFrames' release challenges the market dominance of Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses, which held 73% global market share in early 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

Jio is enhancing its ecosystem with features like reels and language support while ensuring secure storage solutions. Recent initiatives include a JioLenZ button for viewing customization and the cloud-based JioPC, which transforms TVs into PCs. These innovations are poised to set new benchmarks in AI-powered technology solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)