TikTok Temporarily Suspends Live Feature Amid Indonesia Protests

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has announced a temporary suspension of its live feature in Indonesia. The decision came in response to rising violence during protests across the country.

A spokesperson confirmed the suspension was a voluntary precaution aimed at ensuring the safety and civility of the digital space provided by TikTok.

The platform, which boasts over 100 million Indonesian users, emphasized its ongoing efforts to remove content that breaches community guidelines.

