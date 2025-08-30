TikTok Temporarily Suspends Live Feature Amid Indonesia Protests
TikTok has suspended its live streaming feature in Indonesia due to protests and increasing violence. The company is implementing extra security measures to maintain safety and civility on the platform. The suspension is voluntary and will last for a few days, as TikTok continues to enforce its community guidelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:29 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has announced a temporary suspension of its live feature in Indonesia. The decision came in response to rising violence during protests across the country.
A spokesperson confirmed the suspension was a voluntary precaution aimed at ensuring the safety and civility of the digital space provided by TikTok.
The platform, which boasts over 100 million Indonesian users, emphasized its ongoing efforts to remove content that breaches community guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement