Left Menu

TikTok Temporarily Suspends Live Feature Amid Indonesia Protests

TikTok has suspended its live streaming feature in Indonesia due to protests and increasing violence. The company is implementing extra security measures to maintain safety and civility on the platform. The suspension is voluntary and will last for a few days, as TikTok continues to enforce its community guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:29 IST
TikTok Temporarily Suspends Live Feature Amid Indonesia Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has announced a temporary suspension of its live feature in Indonesia. The decision came in response to rising violence during protests across the country.

A spokesperson confirmed the suspension was a voluntary precaution aimed at ensuring the safety and civility of the digital space provided by TikTok.

The platform, which boasts over 100 million Indonesian users, emphasized its ongoing efforts to remove content that breaches community guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes

Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes

 India
2
Massive GST Fraud Crackdown: Fake Invoices and Tax Evasion Unveiled

Massive GST Fraud Crackdown: Fake Invoices and Tax Evasion Unveiled

 India
3
Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence in Odisha POCSO Case

Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence in Odisha POCSO Case

 India
4
Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup

Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025