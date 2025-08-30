Left Menu

India's Technological Leap: Drones and Aero Engines Reshape Defense Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled India's largest aero engine test bed, symbolizing a technological revolution led by young entrepreneurs. Emphasizing the critical role of drones in modern warfare, Singh highlighted India's advancements in drone technology, reflecting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and significant developments within the defense sector.

30-08-2025
  • India

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated India's largest aero engine test bed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a milestone in the country's technological prowess. Developed by Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd, the facility underscores the innovative spirit of founders Vishal and Vivek Mishra and aligns with India's strategic advancements in defense technology.

Singh emphasized the growing significance of drones, noting their pivotal role in modern warfare strategies worldwide. Highlighting India's technological progress, he stated that both the US and China would struggle to detect Indian drones, a testament to India's evolving drone capabilities. He underscored the urgent need to integrate drone technology into India's defense framework.

The event, attended by prominent officials including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, showcased India's commitment to achieving self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Singh praised the contributions of Indian entrepreneurs and the rapid growth in technology sectors, cementing India's position as a formidable player in global defense advancements.

