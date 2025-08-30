Tejas Fighter Jets Take Flight: HAL's Milestone Delivery Expected

State-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is poised to boost India's defense capabilities with the imminent delivery of two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets next month, according to Defence Secretary R K Singh. This move comes as part of a larger strategic plan to bolster the Indian Air Force.

The Indian government is ready to sign a new contract with HAL for an additional 97 Tejas jets, contingent upon the delivery of the initial two aircraft. The initial contract faced delays tied to aero engine supply issues by GE Aerospace.

Tejas Mark-1A is being positioned as a crucial replacement for the aging MiG-21 fleet. Despite ongoing challenges, such as maintaining a full complement of fighter squadrons, India's defense procurement efforts are firmly in play to address capability gaps.

