Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Train Journey to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to China for celebrations marking Japan's World War II surrender. Kim is slated to attend a military parade with other world leaders. Before crossing, Kim visited a missile lab. North Korea supports Xi's call for fairer global governance and strengthened cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 05:39 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a significant diplomatic trip to China, crossing the border early Tuesday aboard his special train. The visit is aimed at attending China's celebration of Japan's formal World War II surrender, marking another chapter in the complex inter-Korean and China relations.

Kim is expected to join the military parade in Beijing on Wednesday alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other global leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. Images from North Korea's state media depict Kim aboard his iconic bulletproof train, surrounded by key officials like Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Prior to crossing the border, Kim Jong Un inspected a missile research facility focusing on carbon fiber composite materials for ICBMs. North Korea has also voiced support for China's advocacy for a fair global governance model, expressing intentions for enhanced China-North Korea collaboration, aligning with Xi's vision for a new global order that challenges the U.S. hegemony.

